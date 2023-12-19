East Kentucky Dream Center hosts annual Hometown Christmas event

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual East Kentucky Dream Center Hometown Christmas giveaway wrapped Tuesday, sending hundreds of gifts to be wrapped under trees for families in need.

The event, a partnership with the Dream Center and its supporters, brought around 150 families to the Appalachian Wireless Arena to grab toys, clothes, winter wear and more.

“The Dream Center is known for giving back to Eastern Kentucky, especially at Christmas,” said Dream Center Executive Director Rachel Dotson. “Groceries are on the rise, gas is on the rise; you know, the price of living is up but your income is not up.”

Dotson said the event aims to provide a little extra for families who might not have much to work with for Christmas, saying its success relies on its partners and donors to give families a gift this season.

“It’s a blessing to be able to come here and to be able to give back,” said Dotson. “To know that those kids are gonna wake up and they’re gonna have something- you know, it may not be a lot but something- under that tree that they can open.”

Angelica Adkins, owner of The Hanger Boutique, was one of the partners this year, bringing in new clothing to send home with the families.

“I live in Lawrenceburg now, but I know home. Here in Pikeville, we’re a little poverty-stricken and we need a little help here and there,” Adkins said. “I feel like we’ve kind of forgotten about- especially after the flood.”

Those involved said being a blessing to families during the holidays is the true gift.

“We wanted to kind of put a foot forward and to kind of make a big stamp and to tell a small businesses that you do need to help you do need to give back to your community,” said Adkins. “Because, after all, your community is what supports you.”

Adkins hopes to be part of the event again next year. You can follow the East Kentucky Dream Center here to see upcoming programs and events.

