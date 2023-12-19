Coroner: Human remains found in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Coroner told our sister station, WKYT, human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.

The coroner said a farmer found the remains on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.

