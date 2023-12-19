Coroner: Human remains found in Pulaski Co.

body found
body found(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Coroner told our sister station, WKYT, human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.

The coroner said a farmer found the remains on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested while carrying more than one pound of meth in Letcher Co.
Basketball returned to Wayland.
Lyon County scores 100+ in Wayland throwback game versus Floyd Central

Latest News

Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Ky. Gov. Beshear outlines budget plans
Snow in Breathitt County
WATCH: Snowflakes fly one week before Christmas
Snow in Inez - Annette Evans
Snow in Evarts - Anthony Williams