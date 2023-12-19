A cold Tuesday before we warm up for the start of winter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch out for slick spots this morning! Our quick hitting winter system has moved on out of the mountains and in it’s wake we are dealing with some very cold temperatures on this Tuesday. Wind Chills this morning will be in the teens with highs this afternoon only climbing into the mid 30s. A strong west-northwest wind will make it feel colder than that.

We warm back up to near where we would expect to be this time of year on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. We start out near the 20 mark, but will warm into the upper 40s. High pressure keeps us dry for the start of winter on Thursday with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 50s. That area of high pressure keeps us nice and dry on Friday with slightly warmer temperatures.

As we head into the weekend leading into Christmas our weather pattern actually goes somewhat mild. A strong southerly flow will kick up ahead of a storm system moving across the nations heartland. Ahead of it we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a daily shot of an isolated rain shower as highs go into the mid to upper 50s, with lows near 40. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few spots near the Tennessee border flirt with 60 during the weekend. Christmas day is not going to be white, in fact in may be a little soggy with a 40% chance of scattered showers in the forecast now. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.