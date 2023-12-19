Campbell County teacher arrested for Florida child sex charge, U.S. Marshals say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and is facing a child sex charge out of Florida, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Christopher Michael Monaghan, 47, is facing one charge of sexual battery on a child under 12 after being arrested in Campbell County. According to the Marshals, Monaghan was wanted out of Florida, which prompted investigators to team up with the U.S. Marshals’ Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orlando to track Monaghan down.

WVLT News spoke with Director of Schools Jennifer Fields, who said Monaghan started in Campbell County Schools in August, passing a background check through the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to Monaghan’s arrest warrant, the charge stems from an incident that happened in 2008, but was only reported to the police in November.

Monaghan was named “Educator of the Month” in December.

The U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested Monaghan as he was on his way to school and took him to the Campbell County jail. He is currently there, Marshals said, awaiting extradition to Florida. The Anderson County and Blount County Sheriff’s Offices and Lafollette Police Department assisted in the arrest.

