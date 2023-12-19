Betsy Layne pulls away in late game thriller over Pike Central

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Hawks hosted the Lady Bobcats seeking their sixth straight win.

With under two minutes to play, a clutch three from Betsy Layne’s Karly Williams breaks-up Pike Central’s win streak, winning 62-58.

“Beating them, getting over the hump of knowing you can beat Pike Central, knowing you can beat the region teams, we feel good” head coach Kory Thacker said.

This is the Lady Bobcat’s first win over Pike Central since Dec. 6 2021.

The Lady Hawks controlled the boards early, pulling in many offensive rebounds allowing themselves for second chance opportunities.

Lady Bobcat Kinleigh Martin led both teams in scoring after the first quarter with 10 points, including a buzzer beater to even the score at 16.

Betsy Layne went into the lockers leading 27-26.

In the second half, both teams expanded their range.

Early turnovers for the Lady Bobcats to start the half allowed Pike Central to capitalize and take a 30-27 lead.

But behind Haleigh Damron’s nine point third quarter, Betsy Layne went into the fourth quarter leading 45-41.

Hannah May led the way for the Lady Hawks in the fourth quarter with 10 points that helped give Pike Central a 58-57 lead with less than two minutes in the game.

In the end the Lady Bobcats win their third straight game and look to extend their win streak on the road against Jenkins.

“These girls got a lot of fight in them,” Thacker said. “We got the fight this year and that was part of the weight room, the conditioning the growing up part, the maturing on and off the court this summer.”

Betsy Layne saw four players reach double figures in the score column.

Pike Central had three players score in double figures with May leading the game with 20 points.

The Lady Hawks struggled from the charity stripe, shooting 5/12 from the line.

Pike Central travels to Virginia to take on Burton.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.