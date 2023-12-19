Betsy Layne pulls away in late game thriller over Pike Central

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Hawks hosted the Lady Bobcats seeking their sixth straight win.

With under two minutes to play, a clutch three from Betsy Layne’s Karly Williams breaks-up Pike Central’s win streak, winning 62-58.

“Beating them, getting over the hump of knowing you can beat Pike Central, knowing you can beat the region teams, we feel good” head coach Kory Thacker said.

This is the Lady Bobcat’s first win over Pike Central since Dec. 6 2021.

The Lady Hawks controlled the boards early, pulling in many offensive rebounds allowing themselves for second chance opportunities.

Lady Bobcat Kinleigh Martin led both teams in scoring after the first quarter with 10 points, including a buzzer beater to even the score at 16.

Betsy Layne went into the lockers leading 27-26.

In the second half, both teams expanded their range.

Early turnovers for the Lady Bobcats to start the half allowed Pike Central to capitalize and take a 30-27 lead.

But behind Haleigh Damron’s nine point third quarter, Betsy Layne went into the fourth quarter leading 45-41.

Hannah May led the way for the Lady Hawks in the fourth quarter with 10 points that helped give Pike Central a 58-57 lead with less than two minutes in the game.

In the end the Lady Bobcats win their third straight game and look to extend their win streak on the road against Jenkins.

“These girls got a lot of fight in them,” Thacker said. “We got the fight this year and that was part of the weight room, the conditioning the growing up part, the maturing on and off the court this summer.”

Betsy Layne saw four players reach double figures in the score column.

Pike Central had three players score in double figures with May leading the game with 20 points.

The Lady Hawks struggled from the charity stripe, shooting 5/12 from the line.

Pike Central travels to Virginia to take on Burton.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested while carrying more than one pound of meth in Letcher Co.
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers linger tonight
A southern Kentucky man faces charges after he stole packages from a porch at a home in Corbin.
Corbin man arrested for stealing packages

Latest News

Russ Osborne throwing a touchdown pass
Shelby Valley QB Russ Osborne commits to UPike
Perry County Central vs. Clay County girls basketball.
Perry Central uses strong first half to beat Clay County at home
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Perry Central vs Clay Co - 11
Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky cracks top 10 in Week 7 AP Poll