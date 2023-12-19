Beshear unveils proposed budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s $136.6 billion, two-year proposed budget included pay raises for the salaries of public educators, pay raises for state workers, and increased funding for public universities, economic development and foster care.

He also proposed hiring more state troopers and social workers and expanding juvenile detention centers throughout the commonwealth.

Beshear’s priority is public education. It includes higher teacher pay and access to universal Pre-K.

“You cannot give a child every opportunity if they don’t have a teacher in every classroom,” Beshear said. “We won’t have enough bus drivers unless we pay a better wage.”

Boyd County Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett said the governor’s proposal, if approved, could help districts address two of the biggest challenges they face, including funding and staffing.

“Anyone who works in public education is a superhero, from the drivers to the custodians to the teachers and administrators ... they all work hard for our kids. We’re also here to help feed our families, and that pay increase would definitely help,” Boblett said. "

Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Robin Fields Kinney released a statement that read in part, ”Investing in education is the most significant contribution to our state’s future. It guarantees that the upcoming generation is well-equipped to enter the workforce, fostering economic growth and job development in Kentucky. Education plays a crucial role in securing a high quality of life and prosperity for both our current and future citizens.”

In previous years, lawmakers shut down Beshear’s proposal for universal pre-K. Beshear is submitting another request.

The governor’s budget plan includes $172 million each year of the two-year budget to accomplish that. Similar proposals previously made no headway with lawmakers.

The program would extend preschool education to an estimated 34,000 additional 4-year-olds, he said.

The state’s next two-year budget period starts next July 1.

To read the Governor’s Budget Address remarks, click here. To read the 2024-2026 executive budget summary and draft budget bills visit the Office of the State Budget Director website.

For previous coverage >>> Ky. Gov. Beshear outlines budget plans

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.