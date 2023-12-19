Alice Lloyd College Mountain Basketball Top 10: Week 4

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four teams make their season debut on the Alice Lloyd Mountain Basketball Top 10 list going into week four of the high school basketball season.

Here is the boys top 10 list:

1. Harlan County

2. Breathitt County

3. Perry Central

4. Corbin

5. Somerset

6. Floyd Central

7. Pulaski County

8. Clay County

9. Hazard

10. Lawrence County

Lawrence County, Hazard, and Somerset boys crack the top 10 list for the first time this season.

Somerset earned a win in a rivalry game against No. 7 Pulaski County, 49-47, on Friday, Dec. 15.

Hazard earned their ninth consecutive win since the start of the season against Montgomery County in the ARH Big Lou Classic, 83-49, on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Bulldogs defeated Prestonsburg, 77-70, for their fourth consecutive win on Friday, Dec. 15.

Here is the girls top 10 list:

1. Pikeville

2. Corbin

3. North Laurel

4. South Laurel

5. Pulaski County

6. Martin County

7. Knox Central

8. Johnson Central

9. Jackson County

10. Southwestern

Johnson Central makes their top 10 list season debut after six straight wins, with four of those by more than 30 points.

South Laurel moves up four spots after a win over No. 7 Knox Central, 72-45, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

