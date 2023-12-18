Wayne Middle School Chicken Tender Club receives new grant funding

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne Middle School Chicken Tender Club is made up of more than half of the school’s population. It’s not what it sounds like. They don’t eat chicken tenders; they tend to chickens.

With new permits and grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the club is growing by the day.

The backyard of Wayne Middle School is home to the Chicken Tender Club.

“We have chickens here at school, so we call ourselves the Chicken Tenders. We raise chickens, we tend to chickens, so we’re the Chicken Tenders,” said Samantha Stephens, teacher at Wayne Middle School and head Chicken Tender. “I teach them how to do the things that we do here at school, and they teach the smaller kids how to do it.”

The club started in 2022 and has grown exponentially since, with nearly 200 chicken tenders working in the coop.

The students feed the chickens, look after their eggs, and take full responsibility even when they can’t come to school that day.

“You learn new things and you’re always doing hands-on work,“ said eighth-grader Braxton Harless. “I’ve learned how to take care of chickens. I’ve learned how to grow microgreens, be responsible.”

“It’s actually showing a need that we need this in our community, and not just Wayne County, the whole state,” Stephens said.

State officials have taken notice. The Chicken Tender Club now has a permit to sell the eggs to the school’s cafeteria, and they were recently awarded a $14,000 grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, with the help of Commissioner Kent Leonhardt.

“It came with Bruter Incubators, all kinds of supplies, seeds, and the big thing was a storage shed we desperately needed, and a high tunnel we’ll hopefully get in the spring,” Stephens said.

The goal of the program is to work as a feeder into the bigger agricultural programs through the state. The elementary school has even started a group called the chicken nuggets, with hopes to become chicken tenders.

“It did surprise me that the kids had become so responsible. You hear of middle schoolers and you hear horror stories of middle school,” Stephens said. “Once you start working with them, you learn that is the furthest thing from the truth. These are the most responsible kids I know.”

It goes beyond agriculture. The kids learn skills they can take into any profession, like writing invoices to sell eggs to the cafeteria, working in a team, and making sure your work gets done when you can’t be there.

“It gives me hope for the future because this is the next generation, and we need these kids to be responsible,” Stephens said. “We need them to get off of TikTok, out from behind these screens and get outside.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.