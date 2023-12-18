Wayne Co. man faces multiple drug trafficking charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man is behind bars after police reportedly found him trafficking drugs.

Carlso Cruz Nazario was charged with menacing resisting arrest, trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces but less than five pounds) - (enhanced), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree (greater than or equal to four grams of cocaine) - (enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) - (enhanced), trafficking in synthetic drugs in the first offense (enhanced), two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nazario was arrested after deputies said they were dispatched to a home located on Sharpe Lane in the Number One community in Wayne County, Kentucky on Sunday after receiving complaints of suspected drug trafficking.

Deputies reportedly arrived at the home at approximately 7 p.m., and Nazario opened the door. Deputies reported smelling a strong scent of marijuana coming from inside the home.

Officials said deputies went back to the property approximately 11 p.m. after obtaining a search warrant. During their search, deputies reportedly found approximately three pounds of suspected processed marijuana, 8.33 grams of a white powder substance that tested positive as being methamphetamine, six packages of suspected THC gummies weighting 266.66 grams, 14.10 grams of mushrooms, six THC vapes, a bag of TCH wax, four sets of digital scales, several new plastic baggies consistent with drug trafficking, a Colt 45 caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and $866 in cash.

During the process of taking Nazario to the Wayne County Detention Center, deputies found another baggie of a crystal substance on his person. Additionally, Nazario was charged with promoting contraband in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (methamphetamine).

Nazario remains in jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.