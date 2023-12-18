Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Laurel County on Monday.

The London-Laurel County Communications Center received a call from a man indicating he had received a call from a friend living in Laurel County who told him that he had reportedly shot his girlfriend. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the home.

The Laurel County Special Response Team arrived at the scene and entered the home after obtaining a search warrant. Once officials went inside the home, they found a 47-year-old woman in the master bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. A 49-year-old man was also found inside the same bedroom with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.

