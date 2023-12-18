Two arrested while carrying more than one pound of meth in Letcher Co.

Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office(Letcher Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing several charges after an arrest in Letcher County.

Deputies with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clayton Collins, 25, of Isom, and Sasha Hoover, 35, of Whitesburg, for carrying one pound and three ounces of meth, driving on a DUI suspended license and many other charges.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines said they have removed nine pounds of meth in five years.

He said the more than one pound of meth they captured during the weekend would amount to around $50,000 in street value.

The sheriff also gave credit to Deputy Norris and his staff for their hard work.

Collins and Hoover are currently being held at the Letcher County Jail.

