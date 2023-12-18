Tri-County Mystery Meets brings ‘Christmas Rehab’ to Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members gathered in Folktale Coffee and Bakery for a meal and a show put on by Tri-County Mystery Meets.

Tri-County Mystery Meets is a Barbourville-based business and Invest 606 pitch finalist that started in June and serves dinner theater to various communities.

“This came about a culminating activity for me of all the skills of my whole life,” owner Cat Goguen said. “I’m a retired teacher, I’m a playwright so I put all these things together thinking what is the next step for me.”

On Sunday, they performed a play titled, ‘Christmas Rehab.’

“Christmas Rehab is about toys that are broken or their kids have forgotten about them,” Goguen said.

Along with the play, audience members were offered options of a ‘nice’ dinner of duck or a ‘naughty’ dinner of all desserts.

Goguen said her business has gathered a lot of support from community members.

“The community has just bought right into everything we’ve been doing and it’s just been so good for us,” Goguen said.

Tri-County Mystery Meets has also created a lot of unique experiences for those involved.

“Just the experience of getting to do something different and meet new people,” actor William Carr said. “I’ve had a lot of fun doing it and just the experience of it all.”

Goguen said she hopes to win the $15,000 from the invest 606 pitch competition as well as help expand her business.

