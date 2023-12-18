REPORT: Former Wildcat Will Levis suffered an ankle sprain

NASHVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, former Wildcat and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered an ankle sprain.

Rapoport reported that the 33rd overall pick had an MRI on Monday, Dec. 18 and Tennessee is still trying to determine the severity of the ankle sprain injury.

It is possible Levis will not be available in week 16.

Levis updated the media about his status after exiting with an apparent leg injury in overtime of the Titans’ game against Houston.

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in week 15 of the NFL season.

At just under two minutes left in the extra period, Levis needed to be helped off the field after a sack that led to an awkward fall, which left the former Wildcat in immense pain.

Levis went into the medical tent, but emerged out a few minutes later in an attempt to move around and test his mobility.

The Houston Texans sealed the game on the following possession with a 54-yard field goal to secure the 19-16 victory.

After the game, Levis did not wear a brace or walk with a limp when he spoke to the media about that moment on the field.

“I’m alright, could have been worse,” Levis said. “It was definitely scarier in the moment than it was, but we’ll see what the trainers say. Just how I got rolled up on, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow when all the adrenaline and everything wears off. Like I said, could have been a lot worse, but I think I’ll be alright.”

The Titans are at the bottom of the AFC South at 5-9. Tennessee will host the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in week 16 on Christmas Eve at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.