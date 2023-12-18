National study names Kentucky as one of the unhealthiest states

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the release of America’s Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation, Kentucky ranks 41st in the nation for a wide-range of physical, mental, and other forms of health.

“Well, I say some of the findings aren’t surprising, especially given that one of the things is obesity,” said family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

Foxx said the study’s findings that Kentucky has a high prevalence of multiple chronic conditions could be linked to obesity.

“Obesity specifically can lead to diabetes. Diabetes in itself comes with multiple problems. It can affect your vision, can affect your heart, can affect your kidneys and your circulation in general,” Dr. Foxx said.

The study said the rate of diabetes increased 40 percent in adults between 2013 and 2022.

It also shared that Kentucky has a high occupational fatality rate.

“There are a couple things there. One is black lung. Now, that’s not nearly as prominent as it once was and we’re not seeing nearly as much of that, but here in Kentucky, we do have a higher incidence of that and because of the coal mines, there’s occupational injuries which can lead to change in health status,” he said.

Dr. Foxx added that along with not smoking, there are several things we can implement in our daily lives to improve overall health.

“First, start with diet. Don’t drink a lot of your calories. Instead of drinking a regular Coke, drink a Diet Coke, or even better, drink water,” he said. “Pick low calorie, healthy-type foods if possible. Instead of taking the elevator, walk up the stairs. There are simple things you can do overall to make yourself healthier that don’t require a lot of work but do require some thought.”

Dr. Foxx added that another issue he has seen in his practice is misinformation.

He said this often leads to low vaccination rates and avoiding other measures that can prevent illness or even death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.