Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County Public Schools statement released Sunday notified the community that Ryan Phelps, a 17-year-old senior at George Rogers Clark High School, “passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a farm accident.”

Superintendent Dustin Howard extended condolences to the Phelps family on behalf of the district.

According to the statement, the district will be providing grief counseling for students.

Phelps’ cousin shared in a Facebook post, “I feel like I am in a bad dream right now [...] I love you Ryan.”

According to his obituary, he was a member of the ROTC and recently enlisted with the United States Marines Corp.

Additional details regarding his death have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

