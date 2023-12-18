Kentucky cracks top 10 in Week 7 AP Poll

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team is now the ninth-ranked team in the country in the week seven AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Cats are coming off an 87-83 victory over then-ninth ranked North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.

Purdue also moved two spots up to number one, following a win over another top five foe in Arizona.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Marquette

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Baylor

11. North Carolina

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Florida Atlantic

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
Basketball returned to Wayland.
Lyon County scores 100+ in Wayland throwback game versus Floyd Central
Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson
Update given after Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson’s third brain surgery
Dingle commits to UK
Jordan Dingle is coming back to Kentucky!

Latest News

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
‘I’m alright, could have been a lot worse’ Former Wildcat Will Levis talks about scary moment in Titans OT loss
Kentucky Wildcats
UK WBB takes down Furman in largest win of the season
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky downs North Carolina in Atlanta!
Dingle commits to UK
Jordan Dingle is coming back to Kentucky!