Kentucky cracks top 10 in Week 7 AP Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team is now the ninth-ranked team in the country in the week seven AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Cats are coming off an 87-83 victory over then-ninth ranked North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.

Purdue also moved two spots up to number one, following a win over another top five foe in Arizona.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Marquette

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Baylor

11. North Carolina

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Florida Atlantic

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

