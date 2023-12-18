Kentucky cracks top 10 in Week 7 AP Poll
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team is now the ninth-ranked team in the country in the week seven AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Dec. 18.
The Cats are coming off an 87-83 victory over then-ninth ranked North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.
Purdue also moved two spots up to number one, following a win over another top five foe in Arizona.
Here is the top 25 list:
1. Purdue
2. Kansas
3. Houston
4. Arizona
5. UConn
6. Marquette
7. Oklahoma
8. Tennessee
9. Kentucky
10. Baylor
11. North Carolina
12. Creighton
13. Illinois
14. Florida Atlantic
15. Gonzaga
16. Colorado State
17. BYU
18. Clemson
19. Texas
20. James Madison
21. Duke
22. Virginia
23. Memphis
24. Wisconsin
25. Ole Miss
