Former UK TE Izayah Cummings leaves the Cats for Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior tight end Izayah Cummings has decided to transfer from Kentucky to Louisville on Monday, Dec. 18.

Cummings is a Louisville native who played for the Cats the duration of his undergrad. The senior tight end played all 12 games with one start against Georgia in the 2023 season.

Cummings contributed four catches for 98 yards. His best moment of the season was in the 2023 Governor’s Cup when Cummings pulled in a career-long, 55-yard catch.

