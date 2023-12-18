FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers linger tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow showers and snow squalls are possible through Monday night. We are also tracking frigid temperatures. Lows tumble into the lower-20s overnight, so some slick spots can not be ruled out.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Snow showers and snow flurries will linger tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 4 a.m. Tuesday for most of the region (all counties in purple). We are not expecting widespread impacts, but some light accumulation is possible under the heavier snow squalls, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. We could see an inch or two on the higher peaks of Southeast Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.

Winter Weather Advisory (WYMT Weather)

We are also tracking bitter cold overnight. Lows temperatures drop into the lower-20s, but we could see wind chills in the lower teens at times. Be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

Sunshine is back on Tuesday, but temperatures remain cold. Highs only top out in the mid-30s.

Another dry, cold night is on tap for Tuesday night. Lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Slow Warming Trend

We are tracking a slow warming trend starting Wednesday. We are dry under a partly sunny sky. Highs rebound into the mid-and-upper-40s, and lows are back in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Temperatures are near average by Thursday. Highs top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly sunny sky. We also stay dry. Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

We stay dry to end the work week. Highs on Friday reach the lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern begins to change for the holiday weekend. If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, keep dreaming. Temperatures are looking mild with spotty rain chances.

A stray shower looks possible on Saturday, but it does not look like a washout. Highs remain in the mid-and-lower-50s, with lows in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. Highs soar into the mid-and-upper-50s, so we are mild on Christmas Eve. Again, a stray shower looks possible, but it does not look like a washout. Lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Christmas Day is looking slightly soggy. Scattered showers look possible under a cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the mid-50s, while lows dip into the upper-40s.

