FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday is a WYMT First Alert Weather day because of the potential of some pretty strong snow squalls across the mountains. Snow Squalls are intense bursts of snow that can lower visibilities and create some quick accumulations of snow, especially on untreated roadways and on elevated and grassy surfaces. We are not expecting a lot of snow today, but when it comes, it could come down in a hurry and really cause some tricky travel conditions for some brief periods of time.

The Setup:

A strong area of low pressure is rolling up the East Coast this morning and behind it we are seeing a ton of colder air being pulled down from Canada on a blustery northwest wind. As the wind cranks it will drag moisture down from the Great Lakes and bring it across the mountains. The wind will force the moisture upwards along the mountains causing a lake enhanced upslope snow event this afternoon and evening.

What To Expect:

The forecast for today calls for temperatures to fall throughout the day day. We start in the 30s and low 40s this morning and by the afternoon will be into the 20s. Winds will gust between 20-35 miles per hour as this system rushes in from the northwest. This will cause areas of snow showers and squalls to develop. Our best chance of this in Eastern Kentucky looks to be between noon and 6 PM, with lingering snow chances continuing through the evening into Tuesday morning. As these squalls develop, look for brief periods of intense snow, and possibly even a rumble of thunder or two. This will likely cause low visibility and make travel treacherous for a brief time.

As we transition into the evening hours and we lose the heating from the sun, some light accumulations may develop on grassy and elevated surfaces and a few slick spots may develop on untreated roads. Most of the area will not even see a coating of snow from this event, however a few spots in the higher elevations above 1,500 feet may see 1-2 inches. The best chance of this will be in your typical snowy spots, like Black and Pine Mountains.

We will keep you update on the situation throughout the day.

The Rest of the Forecast:

We will see the flurries taper off Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach the mid 30s under clearing skies. High pressure keeps us dry on Wednesday with near seasonal normal temperatures, before warming us above average for Thursday and Friday. As we head into the weekend before Christmas, we will see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s for highs with partly to mostly cloudy skies. For fans of a white Christmas, it’s not looking good this year, the early call is for rain.

