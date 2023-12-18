Environmental permit approved for higher ground community

Skyview Lane
Skyview Lane(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced state officials have received an environmental permit for the Skyview property in Perry County.

The Skyview property will be host to more than 100 homes on higher ground for flood survivors, Beshear has said.

The permit is a big step in the process of beginning construction.

”To be eligible for federal funding, we have to go through a pretty significant environmental permitting process that takes time. We can’t even build an access road into it before that permitting is approved without sacrificing any of those federal dollars for that individual site,” said Beshear in a Team Kentucky update.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Beshear said that can be more than $300 million in federal funding.

An environmental permit is needed to ensure everything is safe before building.

“They have to take into consideration if there’s environmental hazards like chemicals, pollution, things like that that would negatively impact people,” said Julia Stanganelli, a flood recovery coordinator with Housing Development Alliance.

Stanganelli also said they have many people in line for housing as they continue working through projects.

