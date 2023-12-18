DJ Wagner earns 2nd SEC Freshman of the Week honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Cats’ 87-83 win over UNC, Kentucky guard DJ Wagner was named to his second SEC Freshman of the week honor this season on Monday, Dec. 18.

Wagner contributed 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes of UK’s win at the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 16.

UK has the most weekly SEC honors than any other school during the John Calipari Era, with 97 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 31 SEC Player of the Week honors.

