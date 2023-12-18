DJ Wagner earns 2nd SEC Freshman of the Week honor

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Cats’ 87-83 win over UNC, Kentucky guard DJ Wagner was named to his second SEC Freshman of the week honor this season on Monday, Dec. 18.

Wagner contributed 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes of UK’s win at the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 16.

UK has the most weekly SEC honors than any other school during the John Calipari Era, with 97 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 31 SEC Player of the Week honors.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
Basketball returned to Wayland.
Lyon County scores 100+ in Wayland throwback game versus Floyd Central
Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson
Update given after Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson’s third brain surgery
Dingle commits to UK
Jordan Dingle is coming back to Kentucky!

Latest News

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky cracks top 10 in Week 7 AP Poll
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
‘I’m alright, could have been a lot worse’ Former Wildcat Will Levis talks about scary moment in Titans OT loss
Kentucky Wildcats
UK WBB takes down Furman in largest win of the season
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky downs North Carolina in Atlanta!