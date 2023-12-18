Deputies investigating shots-fired incident at a home

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident Monday afternoon in rural Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Lynn Road in Kiahsville. That’s near the Wayne-Lincoln County line.

Thompson said one person was injured, but it’s not clear if it was from gunfire. He said several shots were fired into a home.

Investigators are looking for a suspect.

Our crew at the scene spoke with a woman who lives across the street. She says this all happened right as her 18-year-old son was getting off the school bus, returning from Lincoln County High School.

The neighbor said she heard maybe five to six shots, some of them were fired after her son stepped off the bus. She says it’s absolutely terrifying to think about this kind of a thing happening as students are returning home from school. She said she saw a truck leaving the driveway after those shots were fired.

