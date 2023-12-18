Deputies investigating shots-fired incident at a home

Deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident Monday afternoon in rural Wayne County,...
Deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident Monday afternoon in rural Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident Monday afternoon in rural Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Lynn Road in Kiahsville. That’s near the Wayne-Lincoln County line.

Thompson said one person was injured, but it’s not clear if it was from gunfire. He said several shots were fired into a home.

Investigators are looking for a suspect.

Our crew at the scene spoke with a woman who lives across the street. She says this all happened right as her 18-year-old son was getting off the school bus, returning from Lincoln County High School. 

The neighbor said she heard maybe five to six shots, some of them were fired after her son stepped off the bus. She says it’s absolutely terrifying to think about this kind of a thing happening as students are returning home from school. She said she saw a truck leaving the driveway after those shots were fired.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squalls could cause a few travel troubles Monday
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Basketball returned to Wayland.
Lyon County scores 100+ in Wayland throwback game versus Floyd Central
Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson
Update given after Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson’s third brain surgery

Latest News

A southern Kentucky man faces charges after he stole packages from a porch at a home in Corbin.
Corbin man arrested for stealing packages
Two people were found dead inside a home in Laurel County.
Two dead following reported murder-suicide in Laurel Co.
Skyview Lane
Environmental permit approved for higher ground community
Fighting against the flu and other respiratory illnesses is a community effort.
Lexington records first flu-related death of the season