Corbin man arrested for stealing packages

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One southern Kentucky man is facing charges for reportedly stealing packages from a porch.

Malachi Souch, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property since the crime happened out of the Corbin police jurisdiction but he could face other charges as the incident remains under investigation.

Officials said the crime reportedly occurred early Sunday morning at a home in Corbin.

The incident comes after Kentucky lawmakers recently passed a porch pirate law that makes stealing items from the mail or porches a felony, which means more jail time and punishments for offenders.

Corbin police were informed to look out for a suspect after receiving reports of items being taken from a porch. The suspect was seen on bicycle, riding away from where a homeowner reported the theft just outside city limits in Knox County.

Police said they found Souchriding a bike. Police said he told them he did not know why he took the packages, which were some party supplies ordered for the homeowner’s kids.

