Backwudz Vipers giving gifts this holiday season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Backwudz Vipers are continuing to give back to the community this holiday season.

On Sunday, the group hosted its first “Backwudz Christmas with the Kids,” giving out Christmas presents to kids in the community.

President Todd Delph said they wanted to help kids in need.

“You know, these kids, they don’t have this. So, we want to let them see something besides a guy on a motorcycle or a guy that’s got leather on. Hey, we’re just normal people and we wanna make people smile,” he said.

Jessica Gayhart with Backwudz Vipers said they were able to make this happen through donations and fundraisers throughout the year.

“Well, we just really enjoy being able to give back to the community. To me, one of the best ways to do that is through the kids. So, we go and we buy as many gifts as we possibly can. We take donations, but we put in a lot too,” she said.

The group purchased more than $12,000 in presents to give away.

By giving gifts to more than 850 kids, she said all of the work putting this together is worth it.

“When we give the kids their gifts, they’re just so anxious. I mean, you can see them smiling and they’re cheering and going on. Just giving them that gift and seeing their expressions, it just melts your heart. It makes it all worthwhile, it really does,” she explained. “Loved being able to give back to the community and giving to these kids and anybody that can, should do it. It’ll fill your heart.”

Delph said this is what the Christmas season is all about.

“But that wasn’t going to stop Backwudz. We’re gonna be here no matter what, providing stuff for the community. And yes, there’s been a lot of kids come through, they go, ‘Wow.’ They see Santa Claus, they get gifts handed to them. They got to get out and take pictures with Santa Claus, pictures with the Grinch. The community is what this is about,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.