AAA shares tips on a busy travel period coming this weekend

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA says more than 115 million travelers will be headed hitting the roads and the skies this Saturday for the start of the 10-day Christmas travel period.

Whether you’re in the air or on the roads, it’s clear that you won’t be the only one headed home for the holidays.

“We’re expecting a very busy holiday season for travelers,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA Bluegrass.

33% percent of Kentuckians are fueling up and driving at least 50 miles or more away from their homes.

“If that sounds like a large number, it is!” said Hawkins.

Drivers may find a little grace at the gas pumps.

“We’re seeing some of the lowest prices that we’ve seen since mid-2021. A little extra gift at the gas pumps this holiday season!”

According to Gas Buddy, Lexington’s prices have fallen 12 cents in the past week, with that average sitting at $2.71 per gallon, while national averages are $3.07.

This is a record-setting year for airports, with the most travelers taking to the skies for this travel period in history at 7.5 million expected travelers.

“We’re reminding folks, if you are flying, download the airline’s app to your phone so you can keep on top of flight delays. And then get to that airport extra early,” advised Hawkins.

Hawkins also shared that Saturday the 23rd is expected to be the busiest travel day.

