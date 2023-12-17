WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Saturday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Lyon County traveled to Floyd Central’s historic Wayland gym.

During the game, Jon North, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $1,000 check to the Board of Directors Chair of the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame, Jerry Fultz.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

