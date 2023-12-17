WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

WYMT, ARH check presentation at Wayland Gym
WYMT, ARH check presentation at Wayland Gym(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Saturday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Lyon County traveled to Floyd Central’s historic Wayland gym.

During the game, Jon North, representing WYMT and ARH, presented a $1,000 check to the Board of Directors Chair of the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame, Jerry Fultz.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
Wesley Bell
Arrest made in Wayne County stalking

Latest News

Basketball returned to Wayland for the first time in over 50 years.
WATCH: ARH Game of the week - Saturday, December 16
Girls High School Basketball
The Lady Generals overpower the Lady Tigers in Manchester
December 16, 2023
Hazard makes 20-2 comeback run to win 8th straight
Somerset vs. Pulaski County boys basketball
Somerset outlasts Pulaski County in Friday night rivalry game
WYMT Sports Overtime
In case you missed it, check out Friday’s ARH Sports Overtime - December 15, 2023