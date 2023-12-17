UK WBB takes down Furman in largest win of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team defeated Furman, 75-45, for the Cats’ largest victory of the 2023 season on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The Cats shot a season-high 54.5 percent from the field.

UK was deadly behind the arc as well, finishing with a 41.2 three-point field goal percentage inside Rupp Arena on Sunday.

“Well, we’re starting to understand the offense a little more and what we’re looking for who’s hot, who’s scoring at that time,” UK women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy said. “But just the offense movement taking a side to side has really helped us and its gives us rhythm shots which we can shoot. And I am just so happy - it was just so nice to see the 3 ball go in at Rupp Arena today, 41% so that’s always a happy day for the Wildcats.”

Former Shelby Valley Wildcat Cassidy Rowe was selected to start this game and contributed 7 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

“Well, we’ve rotated our starting line up pretty much every game but I thought Cassidy has been solid in practice and what I was looking for,” Elzy said. “Her ability to shoot the ball, she was making hustle plays, taking charges and so I rewarded her from her practices.”

The Cats improve to 5-7 on the season and will host Lipscomb at Rupp Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

