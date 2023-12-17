Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund continues helping this holiday season

LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a tradition that has been going for more than four decades.

On Saturday, Heritage Ministries hosted its annual Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund.

Volunteer April Lay said they are helping hundreds of people in the area have a good Christmas.

“We put together 600 food boxes. They each weigh around 80-something pounds and we give out those to the local community and we pull gifts for families as well. When they sign up, each child in the home gets two gifts from birth to 17,” she said.

She said while it has been a busy year for them, it has also been rewarding.

“It’s been a year of abundance, the Lord has really, really blessed us to have a lot of the things that we needed. We had a lot of items from our auction that we do to raise money. We’ve had a lot of volunteers this year. We’ve had a really big outpouring of love and support from the community, we have people that come from all over the state, donations that come from all over the state,” she explained.

Lay said it is important to work together to help as many people as possible.

“The good thing is that we have people that are very supportive and there’s always somebody that’s standing by and say, ‘Hey, what can I do to help with that? What do you need?’ And they go get it. It might be running out late at night to get something but, we always do our best to just work through everything as good as we can and keep it going as smoothly as possible,” she explained.

A group from White House, Tn. just north of Nashville has traveled to the event for more than a decade.

Michael Witt said it is great to have the opportunity to help those in need.

“We’ve been able to meet with families pulling up to get these boxes, being able to pray with them and spend time to talk to them about some of their needs and then give them the gifts that are given to them today. It’s just a blessing to all of us. No matter if we’re loading boxes from here to outside, putting them in the car or being able to pray for them, it’s a service,” he said.

He said they are working through God to help in any way they can.

“That’s what God wants us to do and that’s showing the love of God to people. Through a little bit of sweat, to being a little bit cold, to giving them a food box, to building a deck on their house, to make their quality of life a little bit better,” said Witt.

