Perry Central wins exciting overtime game versus Madisonville-North Hopkins

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #4 Perry Central beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 85-82 Saturday night.

The hero of the night was Trayten Woods, whose last-second shot from three sent Perry into overtime.

Woods finished the night with a team high 31 points.

“Coach drew that play up for me and if it wasn’t there we were going inside for a quick one,” said Woods. “Luckily, I hit it, and my teammates found me. It was a great play by coach.”

Carter Castle finished with 22 points, followed by Kizer Sloan with 15 and Rydge Beverly with 10.

Perry Central moves to 5-1 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.