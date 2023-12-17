Perry Central wins exciting overtime game versus Madisonville-North Hopkins
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #4 Perry Central beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 85-82 Saturday night.
The hero of the night was Trayten Woods, whose last-second shot from three sent Perry into overtime.
Woods finished the night with a team high 31 points.
“Coach drew that play up for me and if it wasn’t there we were going inside for a quick one,” said Woods. “Luckily, I hit it, and my teammates found me. It was a great play by coach.”
Carter Castle finished with 22 points, followed by Kizer Sloan with 15 and Rydge Beverly with 10.
Perry Central moves to 5-1 on the season.
