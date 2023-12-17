Perry Central girls takes down Lawrence County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Lady Commodores defeated Lawrence County in the ARH Big Lou Classic, 64-57, on Saturday, Dec. 16.

It was a back-and-forth affair to start the game in the opening period.

The two teams finished the first quarter knotted up at 17.

In the second quarter, junior guard Kyra McAlarnis erupted for the Lady ‘Dores.

She nailed a right-wing triple that eclipsed the 1,000 points scored mark for her career as a Perry Central Commodore.

McAlarnis scored 10 points in just the second period. Perry Central outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 20-8, in the second quarter.

The 1,000-point club member finished the day with a game-high 26 points.

Perry Central went into the break leading, 37-25.

However, in the third quarter, Lawrence County continued to fight.

The Bulldog’s bite was led by senior center Kaison Ward, who added 7 points in the third period.

Ward finished the game with 17 points.

Another Bulldog that helped Lawrence County bring the game back within single digits at one point in the fourth quarter was junior guard Sophie Adkins.

Adkins led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points.

However, late in the final period, McAlarnis and senior guard Emmalee Neace delivered buckets that kept Lawrence County at bay.

Neace contributed 12 points on the day.

The Lady ‘Dores went on to defeat Lawrence County, 64-57.

Coming up next, Perry Central will hit the road to take on Clay County on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence County also travel to play Nicholas County at Montgomery County High School in the Gateway Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 1:00 p.m.

