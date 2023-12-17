The Lady Patriots fall to Franklin County in Big Lou Coaches v. Cancer Classic

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - #10 Knott Central lost to Franklin County 64-51 on Saturday.

The Lady Patriots kept pace with the Lady Flyers in the first half, trailing 36-29 going into the break.

Knott Central tied the ball game up in the third behind a barrage of Layce Hall three’s.

Franklin County started to separate in the fourth, leading 60-51 with just over two minutes remaining.

Knott Central falls to 4-4 on the season.

