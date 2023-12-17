‘It was very scary’: Lexington woman falls victim to viral car theft challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For several months, WKYT has reported on a social media trend police say is behind a number of Lexington car thefts. It’s called the ‘Kia Boyz Challenge.’ A design flaw in some Hyundai and Kia models makes them easier to steal. There are hundreds of videos on TikTok teaching users how.

A Lexington woman fell victim to the trend Friday morning. Her Ring doorbell camera caught the theft on camera.

“About two o’clock, my son calls me and says, Mom, where’s my car? And I said, in front of the house? And he said, No, it’s not there,” said Christin Sims.

Surveillance video shows a car slowly driving past Sims’ home at 5:53 a.m. Just before 6 a.m., Sims is seen taking out the trash. Then, just five minutes later, her son’s car drives off.

“I started to cry because the car obviously I would love to get our car back, but more importantly, I started thinking about what could have potentially happened to me had they thought I saw them. So, it’s very scary. It’s it was very scary,” said Sims.

It wasn’t until Sims shared what had happened online that she learned the thieves who took the car likely learned how to do it on TikTok.

“I’m not big into social media. So I didn’t even know about this TikTok trend,” said Sims.

Some models of Hyundais lack an engine immobilizer or theft deterrent system, so thieves break in and remove the steering column case and ignition. Then, they’re able to start the car using a USB cable. Tutorials quickly spread online, leading to an uptick in car thefts across the country.

“They did say that they believed it to be high school kids. They did say they think that that’s just something for fun. They weren’t necessarily looking for anything except for the type of vehicles that are easy to steal,” said Sims.

Lexington Police told Sims her son’s car wasn’t the only one stolen on Friday. Remember that car that slowly drove by? It was ditched in front of her neighbor’s house. It was also a Hyundai, and police told Sims it was also stolen.

“I was told that that car was from this general vicinity. So they said they wouldn’t be surprised if his car was somewhere nearby,” said Sims.

Now Sims hopes her son’s car will eventually turn up somewhere. It’s a 2012 red Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky Iraq veteran plates. Sims asks anyone who spots it to call Lexington Police.

