Former UK basketball players host kids basketball camp

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two former University of Kentucky basketball players joined together to host a basketball camp for kids in grades 4-8.

On Saturday, Maci Morris and Kyle Macy hosted their uniquely titled, “Maci & Macy” camp at Bell County High School.

Morris is a 2015 graduate of Bell County. She is the all-time leading scorer of the program and was Miss Kentucky Basketball in 2015.

She said this is a full circle moment to host a camp in the same gym she spent a lot of her time in. Especially since the court was named after her in August.

“Getting to be on the court where I spent so many hours getting me to the part of my career that I always dreamed of and coming back and seeing my name on the court is a great honor and I’m really blessed,” she said.

She added that she wants to help the next generation in any way she can.

”So, if I can help a kid, whether it’s helping them improve their basketball skills or just give them some inspiration to be motivated to be the best at whatever they do. That’s all I want to do,” she explained.

Macy said he has always enjoyed coaching and teaching kids. He said as long as someone is willing to work, they can be just like him.

“I think that’s one thing that we need to try and teach these young kids. You don’t have to be the fastest player or jump the highest or those types of things. But, if you’re willing to work at it, the fundamentals and be a student of the game, then there’s a place for you,” said Macy.

Macy played for the Wildcats between 1977 and 1980, winning the national title in 1978. He went on to play professionally for ten years before coaching at Morehead State University and Transylvania University.

Morris played for UK from 2015 until 2019.

