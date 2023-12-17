Floyd Central girls fall to Lyon County inside Wayland Gym

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central and Lyon County girls basketball teams kicked off a throwback Saturday inside Wayland Gym with a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

The Lady Jaguars led early in the first period but after two steals from the Lady Lyons, LC would claim a one-point lead 8-7.

The quarter remained close as the Lyons led 17-14 by the end of the first.

Lyon’s freshman guard Piper Cotham hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second period, giving the Lyons a 10-point lead. Cotham finished the night with 40 points and was the game’s leading scorer.

The Jaguars sophomore guard Chloe Crase hit clutch threes herself in the second period but the Jags still trailed 34-24.

Floyd Central was able to pick up momentum following an and-1 from eighth grade forward Raegan Laferty, closing the Lyons lead to eight points (38-30) by halftime.

However, the Lyons full-court press and overall defensive aggression were too much for the Jaguars to overcome. Lyon County forced 36 turnovers and had 22 steals on the night.

The Lady Jaguars fell 80-56 to the Lady Lions inside “King” Kelly Coleman’s house.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.