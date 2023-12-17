In case you missed it, check out Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime - December 16, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out another Saturday ARH Sports Overtime for highlights, scores, and more from our ARH game of the week and local boys’ and girls’ high school basketball highlights!

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Game of the week (Lyon County vs. Floyd Central boys and girls)

(Food City Fans in the stands, local high school highlights and more)

