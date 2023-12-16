WATCH: ARH Game of the week - Saturday, December 16

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s ARH game of the week from the historic Wayland Gym!

Today’s action starts with the Lady Jaguars and Lady Lyons game at 6:00 p.m.

The boys’ game will follow after the ladies game when #6 Floyd Central will take on Lyon County and Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer, Travis Perry.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it, check out all the action on the player above or live on WYMT.com and H&I.

We will have highlights and more tonight on our ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20.

