Update given after Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson’s third brain surgery

Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson
Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson is headed home from Florida on Saturday.

His wife, Stephanie, posted the update on Facebook Friday night following his third brain surgery earlier in the week.

Doctors called the surgery a success and said they were able to get most of the tumor out.

Brandon does have paralysis in the right wrist and hand, but they expect that to resolve itself eventually.

Doctors also said surgery would not be an option in that part of the brain in the future.

Please continue to keep Brandon and Stephanie in your prayers. They said they appreciate the overwhelming support.

You can keep up with future updates on the Grey Matters Whitesburg, Inc. Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation

Latest News

USDA logo
EKY organizations benefit from community service grants
Perry Co. Sheriff's Office equipment
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Walmart
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 gathered at Pikeville Walmart Friday for the annual...
Shop With a Trooper tradition continues for KSP Post 9
Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect
Wesley Bell
Arrest made in Wayne County stalking