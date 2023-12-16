Update given after Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson’s third brain surgery

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson is headed home from Florida on Saturday.

His wife, Stephanie, posted the update on Facebook Friday night following his third brain surgery earlier in the week.

Doctors called the surgery a success and said they were able to get most of the tumor out.

Brandon does have paralysis in the right wrist and hand, but they expect that to resolve itself eventually.

Doctors also said surgery would not be an option in that part of the brain in the future.

Please continue to keep Brandon and Stephanie in your prayers. They said they appreciate the overwhelming support.

You can keep up with future updates on the Grey Matters Whitesburg, Inc. Facebook page.

