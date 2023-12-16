Somerset outlasts Pulaski County in Friday night rivalry game

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a Friday night rivalry showdown against the No. 7 Pulaski County Maroons and the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

After some early shooting trouble from both programs, Somerset senior guard Jamison Coomer recorded the first points of the game but the Maroons went on a run later in the period following a 3-pointer from senior guard Jalen Wooldridge. The scoring run was finished off with a put-back bucket by sophomore forward Zak Anderson.

At the end of period one, John Fraley’s squad led 12-9.

Period two began with several turnovers for Pulaski County, giving Somerset an 18-14 lead halfway through the period. The Briar Jumpers would extend that lead to 20-14 when junior guard Josh Bruner hit senior guard Indred Whitaker in transition and Whitaker finished off the play with a jumper.

However, with back-to-back three’s from Pulaski’s Wooldridge, the Maroons only trailed by four points (27-23) at halftime.

Jump to the last quarter, Pulaski trailed by one point (44-43) with 3:16 left to play. Anderson tied the game at 46 following an and-1 from the sophomore.

Somerset regained the lead later in the fourth period and after several missed key shots from Pulaski, the Briar Jumpers took the rivalry game 49-47.

With the win, Ryan Young’s squad picks up their sixth win in a row while Pulaski County drops their first game of the season.

