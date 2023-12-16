No. 1 Pikeville dominant second half pushes them past No. 3 North Laurel

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Panthers hosted the Lady Jaguars in an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 matchup.

Pikeville opened the second half on a 13-0 run that led them to a 66-53 win.

The Lady Jaguars struggled pulling in rebounds which turned into a lot of second chance points for the Lady Panthers.

However, North Laurel’s strong defensive performance in the first half kept them within reach, trailing 16-10 after the first and cutting the deficit, heading into the halftime break trailing 29-26.

The Lady Panthers made the necessary adjustments in the second half to take a commanding 50-33 lead after three quarters of play.

“We just talked about how we like to make sure that we score more than 30 points each half,” Pikeville head coach Melinda Orem said. “I thought that on the offensive end we weren’t attacking so we came out of that third quarter I felt that we started attacking and getting the ball up the floor quicker, but it all starts with our defense, we have to get defensive stops so that we can push the ball and offensively get some easy looks.”

The Lady Panthers will travel to Tennessee on Dec. 16 before heading to New York on Dec. 18.

The Lady Jaguars travel to Leslie County on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.