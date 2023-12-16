Lawrence County dominates in region 15 road game

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Prestonsburg to take on the Lady Blackcats in a region 15 matchup.

Lawrence County went into the halftime break leading 38-21 and came away with a 67-36 win.

The Lady Blackcats struggled offensively, turning the ball over and struggling not knock down shots.

The Lady Bulldogs capitalized on Prestonsburg mistakes and took a 20-08 lead after the first quarter.

Lawrence County held the Lady Blackcats to two points through the first seven and a half minutes of the third quarter before a Whitney Howard three cut the deficit to 55-26 after the third quarter.

“We really challenged them because we have not played good defense up to this point,” Lawrence County Head Coach Melinda Feltner said. “We really challenged them that that is how we are going to win a district, that’s how we get ourselves back to a regional championship.”

Lawrence County travels to Perry Central on Dec. 16.

Prestonsburg is back in action on Dec. 19 when they host Cordia.

