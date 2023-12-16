Lawrence County dominates in region 15 road game

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Prestonsburg to take on the Lady Blackcats in a region 15 matchup.

Lawrence County went into the halftime break leading 38-21 and came away with a 67-36 win.

The Lady Blackcats struggled offensively, turning the ball over and struggling not knock down shots.

The Lady Bulldogs capitalized on Prestonsburg mistakes and took a 20-08 lead after the first quarter.

Lawrence County held the Lady Blackcats to two points through the first seven and a half minutes of the third quarter before a Whitney Howard three cut the deficit to 55-26 after the third quarter.

“We really challenged them because we have not played good defense up to this point,” Lawrence County Head Coach Melinda Feltner said. “We really challenged them that that is how we are going to win a district, that’s how we get ourselves back to a regional championship.”

Lawrence County travels to Perry Central on Dec. 16.

Prestonsburg is back in action on Dec. 19 when they host Cordia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
Wesley Bell
Arrest made in Wayne County stalking

Latest News

Girls High School Basketball
The Lady Generals overpower the Lady Tigers in Manchester
December 16, 2023
Hazard makes 20-2 comeback run to win 8th straight
Somerset vs. Pulaski County boys basketball
Somerset outlasts Pulaski County in Friday night rivalry game
The Lady Panthers opened the second half on a 13-0 run
No. 1 Pikeville dominant second half pushes them past No. 3 North Laurel