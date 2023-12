LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a sexual abuse suspect.

Elmo Scruggs, 58, of Hyden was arrested on Highway 3094, four miles north of London.

Scruggs was charged with sexual abuse of a victim under 12.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

