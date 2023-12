MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - #8 Jackson County beat Clay County 57-17 Friday night.

The Lady Generals went up 35-14 going into the break.

Jackson County only allowed three second half points while scoring 22.

The Lady Generals go to 3-2 on the season.

The Lady Tigers fall 1-4 on the season.

