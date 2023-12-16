Kentucky and North Carolina square off in CBS Sports Classic

ATLANTA, GA. (WYMT) - #14 Kentucky will play their third top-10 opponent this season in the CBS Sports Classic today.

#9 North Carolina sits at 7-2 this year, the same as Kentucky.

The Tar Heels leads the all-time series, 25-17 over the Cats, however, UK is 7-4 with John Calipari as their head coach.

Kentucky is also 3-1 in the CBS Sports Classic against UNC.

The Wildcats fell to UCLA, 63-53, last year in the Classic.

You can catch all the action from today’s game on WYMT starting at 5:30 p.m.

