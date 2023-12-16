Kentucky and North Carolina square off in CBS Sports Classic

Devin Askew makes a pass from the floor in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic game vs. North Carolina.
Devin Askew makes a pass from the floor in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic game vs. North Carolina.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, GA. (WYMT) - #14 Kentucky will play their third top-10 opponent this season in the CBS Sports Classic today.

#9 North Carolina sits at 7-2 this year, the same as Kentucky.

The Tar Heels leads the all-time series, 25-17 over the Cats, however, UK is 7-4 with John Calipari as their head coach.

Kentucky is also 3-1 in the CBS Sports Classic against UNC.

The Wildcats fell to UCLA, 63-53, last year in the Classic.

You can catch all the action from today’s game on WYMT starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
Wesley Bell
Arrest made in Wayne County stalking

Latest News

Dingle commits to UK
Jordan Dingle is coming back to Kentucky!
Kentucky's Trevin Wallace has been named to the Butkus Award watch list.
Trevin Wallace declares for the NFL Draft
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Stoops speaks ahead of UK’s Gator Bowl vs Clemson
A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
Kentucky’s newest basketball court set to be replaced