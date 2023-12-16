Kentucky downs North Carolina in Atlanta!

ATLANTA, GA. (WYMT) - #14 Kentucky beat #9 North Carolina 87-83 in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

Kentucky led at halftime 40-38.

The Cats held on behind a full team effort to beat their second top-10 team this season.

UK had nine players score, with four in double digits.

Rob Dillingham led the way with 17 points, he added three rebounds and a steal.

Reed Sheppard scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

North Carolina drops to 7-3 this year, Kentucky goes to 8-2.

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series, 25-18 over the Cats, however, UK is 8-4 with John Calipari as their head coach.

Kentucky is also 4-1 in the CBS Sports Classic against UNC.

