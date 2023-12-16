Kentucky downs North Carolina in Atlanta!

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA. (WYMT) - #14 Kentucky beat #9 North Carolina 87-83 in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

Kentucky led at halftime 40-38.

The Cats held on behind a full team effort to beat their second top-10 team this season.

UK had nine players score, with four in double digits.

Rob Dillingham led the way with 17 points, he added three rebounds and a steal.

Reed Sheppard scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

North Carolina drops to 7-3 this year, Kentucky goes to 8-2.

Box Score:

UK vs. UNC Box Score
UK vs. UNC Box Score(Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series, 25-18 over the Cats, however, UK is 8-4 with John Calipari as their head coach.

Kentucky is also 4-1 in the CBS Sports Classic against UNC.

