Kentucky downs North Carolina in Atlanta!
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA. (WYMT) - #14 Kentucky beat #9 North Carolina 87-83 in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
Kentucky led at halftime 40-38.
The Cats held on behind a full team effort to beat their second top-10 team this season.
UK had nine players score, with four in double digits.
Rob Dillingham led the way with 17 points, he added three rebounds and a steal.
Reed Sheppard scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
North Carolina drops to 7-3 this year, Kentucky goes to 8-2.
Box Score:
The Tar Heels lead the all-time series, 25-18 over the Cats, however, UK is 8-4 with John Calipari as their head coach.
Kentucky is also 4-1 in the CBS Sports Classic against UNC.
