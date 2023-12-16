Jordan Dingle is coming back to Kentucky!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7, but announced he will instead return to the Wildcats next season via social media on Saturday, December 16.

After a lot of prayer and talks with my family and the UK coaching staff, I know the best place for me to continue developing my game is right here at Kentucky. To my brothers, let’s work! I'm excited about the future of UK Football! Let's go! #BBN — Jordan Dingle 🧪 (@jordandingle21) December 16, 2023

The past three seasons Dingle has recorded 33 receptions for 472 yards and three touchdowns.

This past season, he went for 198 yards on 11 receptions, which led the tight end group at UK.

Kentucky will finish the year versus Clemson in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on Dec. 29.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.