Jordan Dingle is coming back to Kentucky!

Dingle commits to UK
Dingle commits to UK(Twitter)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7, but announced he will instead return to the Wildcats next season via social media on Saturday, December 16.

The past three seasons Dingle has recorded 33 receptions for 472 yards and three touchdowns.

This past season, he went for 198 yards on 11 receptions, which led the tight end group at UK.

Kentucky will finish the year versus Clemson in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on Dec. 29.

