Hazard makes 20-2 comeback run to win 8th straight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Bulldogs pulled off a comeback win at Memorial Gymnasium to defeat Letcher Central, 48-35, on Friday, Dec. 15.

It was a slow first quarter featuring just a single bucket from the Bulldogs. The first period was capped off with a triple from Letcher Central senior guard Toj Higgins-Criss.

Letcher Central led, 5-2, going into the second quarter.

The Cougars dominated the second quarter with a 15-11 run led by senior guard Peyton Dixon, who scored six points in the period.

Letcher Central headed into the break leading over Hazard, 20-13.

Near the start of the third quarter, junior guard/forward Evin Eversole put back a missed layup by sophomore guard Seth Caudill.

Later in the third quarter, sophomore guard Daulton Combs nailed a right-wing triple to give Hazard back the lead.

Hazard outscored Letcher Central, 20-2, in the third quarter. The Bulldogs headed into the final period with a firm lead, 33-22.

The Bulldogs pulled out win number eight in a row, 48-35.

Coming up next, Hazard will play Montgomery County at Perry Central High School in the ARH Big Lou Classic at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Letcher will face Belfry at Perry Central High School in the ARH Big Lou Classic at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

