GRAPHIC: Deputy accused of masturbating in patrol car, performing sex acts in public

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a deputy has been placed on administrative leave and is currently under internal investigation.

Note: The details in the story may be disturbing to some readers.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Richard Mills has been charged with 12 misdemeanor counts related to exposing his genitals and performing sexual acts in public, court documents stated.

According to the Benton County district attorney’s office, Mills, 36, masturbated into a water bottle of another person with the intent of that person unknowingly drinking it and sharing the video online for financial benefit on Jan. 5, 2022.

Mills is also accused of masturbating in a public building and posting a video of it online the same day.

On April 2, 2023, Mills allegedly posted a picture of himself online while he was wearing his uniform with his penis exposed.

Additionally, he reportedly placed his exposed penis on a countertop in the sheriff’s office on Aug. 6, 2023.

Mills’ charges include official misconduct, public indecency, disorderly conduct and abuse of venerated objects.

“We understand that the community has a high level of expectation for the professionalism of those who work in public safety. When there is any breach in that professionalism, we take that very seriously,” Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said.

According to a statement released Friday by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told about the content on Sept. 1.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s office said “the employee depicted in the content” was placed on leave that day.

Authorities said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

“The filing of criminal charges is a very serious consideration for a law enforcement agency, we must be thorough and accurate in our response,” the sheriff’s office shared in a statement.

