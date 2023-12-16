In case you missed it, check out Friday’s ARH Sports Overtime - December 15, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out highlights and more from boys and girls high school basketball games across the mountains in Friday’s ARH Sports Overtime!

North Laurel Lady Jaguars vs. Pikeville Lady Panthers and Somerset vs. Pulaski County.

Food City Fans in the stands and local boys and girls high school basketball highlights.

Jackson County vs. #8 Clay County boys high school basketball, local scores.

ARH Game of the week preview and Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.

Citizens Bank Play of the night, Kentucky football and basketball.

Girls High School Basketball
The Lady Generals overpower the Lady Tigers in Manchester
December 16, 2023
Hazard makes 20-2 comeback run to win 8th straight
Somerset vs. Pulaski County boys basketball
Somerset outlasts Pulaski County in Friday night rivalry game
The Floyd Central Jaguars play the Knott Central Patriots play inside the Wayland Gym during...
Bringing new life to Wayland Gymnasium: Floyd Central welcomes Lyon County for throwback double-header