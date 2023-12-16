Battle Axes hosts fundraiser for pet rescue organizations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, people in Lexington raised money for five different pet rescue organizations in a unique way: by throwing axes.

Battle Axes in Lexington is no stranger to dogs. Owner Shawn Courtney is a dog owner himself and often partners with different pet organizations for fundraisers.

“With it being close to the holidays, I wanted to do a bigger event, so I invited the five different organizations we’ve worked with in the past,” said owner of Battle Axes, Shawn Courtney.

Those rescue organizations are FairyTales Pet Adoption, Bluegrass Bully Rescue, Black Cat Animal Rescue, Scott County Animal Care & Control, and Saved by Fate Dog Rescue.

“I really like doing events where there’s, like, some other kind of attraction that brings people in. Just people who would not normally see our dogs are seeing them today, which is awesome,” said president and co-founder of Saved by Fate Dog Rescue, Mara DeLaus.

DeLaus says that this year, compared to last year, there are almost a quarter million more animals in shelters across the country.

“Bandit here has been living in boarding for a couple months because we don’t have a foster home for him, which is insane because he’s such a good dog. He’s the best boy, and he’s only about a year old,” said DeLaus.

Battle Axes paid $50 towards the adoption of any dog at Saturday’s fundraiser for anyone with an axe-throwing reservation during the day.

“That’s the main goal is to get them adopted, get them out of the pound, out of the cage, get them into a loving home where they can be themselves and grow, and that’s the part that sticks out to me the most, is when a dog gets adopted,” said Courtney.

A portion of proceeds at Battle Axes on Saturday were donated to the five pet rescue organizations. They also collected donations of pet supplies, including beds and food.

