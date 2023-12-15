Widow of Tommy Elliott to speak on gun reform in Frankfort

Widow of Tommy Elliott to speak on gun reform in Frankfort
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An interim joint committee will meet in Frankfort Friday morning to discuss a bipartisan proposal on gun safety.

The Whitney Strong organization says the hearing will be the first of its kind since november of 2019.

Among those expected to attend is the widow of Tommy Elliott, who was killed in the Old National Bank shooting in Louisville.

The committee will hear a bipartisan proposal for the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention (CARR) Act.

“it allows loved ones to go to law enforcement to intervene in a mental health crisis,” said Kathi Crowe with Moms Demand Action.

Whitney Strong notes that nearly 80% of individuals considering suicide give some sign of their intentions.

They say CARR would give a judge the ability to temporarily take a firearm away from a person in crisis, giving it to law enforcement or to a trusted person outside the household.

A hearing would be held to identify important support services for that individual, and the firearm would be returned once the gun owner is no longer in crisis.

Tommy Elliott was one of those five victims in April of 2023, and his friends told us he would be pushing for these types of reform.

“If he were alive, he would be fighting and caring for those who survived,” said one of Elliott’s friends, Nicole Yates.

The discussion on guns is part of several items coming up before the committee on Friday.

The agenda includes a discussion of Kentucky’s violent offender statute, and U.S. Senator Rand Paul is on the agenda for that part of the meeting.

